PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An investigation shows that knives are the most common weapon confiscated from students in Maine schools.

Schools are required to report weapons incidents to the Maine Department of Education, though what defines a weapon varies from district to district. WGME-TV requested the number of weapons found on school grounds over the past 10 years, with a total of 872 weapons incidents — a majority being knives and 22 incidents being firearms.

Sanford Superintendent David Theoharides says it is also possible some students are bringing weapons on the property and not being caught.