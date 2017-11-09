ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois are investigating the deaths of a police officer and a driver who both died after an apparent altercation during a traffic stop.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Eddie Patterson was driving with a revoked license in a truck with expired license plates Sunday morning. Authorities say Patterson was apparently pulled over by Rockford Police Department officer Jaimie Cox.

Both men were later found dead where the truck crashed into a tree. Patterson was found with multiple gunshot wounds. It’s unclear if Cox opened fire before or after he became entangled in the truck.

Patterson’s family says they want answers as to what happened to Patterson, who was unarmed.

Detectives will examine physical evidence to determine the sequence of events since there was no useful video footage.

