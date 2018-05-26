Share story

The Associated Press

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An investigation discovered a former Oregon sheriff’s deputy’s behavior during his campaign for sheriff is among the reasons he was fired.

The Bend Bulletin reports an internal investigation released Friday by the Deschutes County sheriff’s office found Eric Kozowski violated office policies by wearing his official uniform at campaign events in 2016.

The investigation also noted citizen complaints about Kozowski and determined he had violated office protocol while investigating criminal cases.

Kozowski was placed on paid administrative leave in September because of the internal investigation’s findings. He was fired Jan. 31.

Kozowski’s attorney, Michael McGean, filed a lawsuit in February alleging retaliation and a discriminatory interpretation of sheriff’s office policies.

McGean told The Bulletin his client became the subject of numerous disciplinary investigations because he ran for sheriff against incumbent Sheriff Shane Nelson.

