PARKER, Colo. (AP) — Federal transportation safety officials have started an investigation into a small airplane crash that killed the pilot and left the engine lodged in a home southeast of Denver.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said Saturday a preliminary report on Friday night’s crash in Douglas County is expected to be released next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the only person aboard was the pilot, who has not been identified.

It’s not yet clear what caused the Cirrus SR-22 to crash. The Denver Post reports the pilot indicated he wanted to return to Centennial Airport shortly after taking off.

Homeowner Amy Webb tells KUSA-TV that she heard a loud explosion before discovering the plane’s engine had torn through her wall and sent debris into her living room. Nobody inside the home was injured.