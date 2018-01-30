RENO, Nev. (AP) — An initial investigation into how squalid conditions were allowed to persist in taxpayer-funded homes has found systemic failures at the two Nevada agencies in charge providing care for people with a severe mental illness.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the initial investigation by the Nevada Health and Human Services Department has found caseworkers and managers failed to document and report the problems or failed to implement corrective action plans.

The investigation requested by Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval came after a legislative audit found unsafe conditions at 37 residential care sites.

According to the investigation, the two Nevada Adult Mental Health Services agencies appeared reluctant to implement sanctions. The investigation also says caseworkers in charge of conducting environmental assessments of the homes were not qualified to conduct these inspections.

