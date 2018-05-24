SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Rabbits not native to the area have been showing up in a Sitka neighborhood.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Thursday that resident Alice Wolcott has spotted a large rabbit twice in her neighborhood on Lance Drive. She said her neighbor told her live traps did no good and that there are at least six rabbits in the neighborhood.

Animal Control Officer Ken Buxton said rabbits aren’t native to Baranof Island and consequently pose a serious threat to the stability of Sitka’s ecosystem.

He said both the number of rabbit sightings and the number actually turned in to Animal Control increased tenfold in the past year. And, with rabbits’ ability to produce 30-40 offspring each year, Buxton believes the number of feral rabbits probably will increase, barring human intervention.