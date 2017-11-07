NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An environmental nonprofit has removed more than an acre of invasive plant species near part of a creek in Tennessee’s capital.
The Tennessean reports the invasive plants were torn out last week along a 550-foot (170-meter) stretch of Richland Creek in Nashville. Exotic vines have taken down large trees that line the creek’s banks, increasing the risk of erosion and flooding.
The Richland Creek Watershed Alliance hired contractor Invasive Plant Control to cut down Chinese privet, honeysuckle, winter creeper and other invasive vegetation. On Nov. 11, the group plans to replant the area with about 50 native hardwoods, including sycamores and white and red oaks.
Alliance president Monette Rebecca says the invasive plants spread when property owners planted non-native species.
The total project is expected to cost $10,000.
Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com