LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested an intruder who scaled scaffolding and got onto the roof of Parliament.

London’s Metropolitan Police force says officers were called late Wednesday morning “to reports of a man acting suspiciously” near an entrance to the building. The man then climbed a fence and scaled scaffolding to the roof.

Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower is currently covered in scaffolding for repair work.

The force says officers arrested the man for trespassing. The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Photos showed armed police officers in the scaffolding after the arrest.

The intruder entered the grounds of Parliament at the Carriage Gates entrance. That’s where a police officer was stabbed to death in March 2017 by an attacker who also ran down several pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge.