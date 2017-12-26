BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say the westbound lanes of a major travel route across southern Idaho have been closed near Boise due to multiple crashes.
Idaho State Police say ice on Interstate 84 east of Boise combined with foggy conditions Tuesday morning is making for difficult driving conditions.
KTVB-TV reports that at least a dozen vehicles either collided or slid off the road, and that tow trucks and multiple Idaho State Police troopers are at the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/