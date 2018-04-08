COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a four-vehicle accident, which included a semitruck loaded with apples, on an Idaho interstate resulted in injuries.
The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the semitruck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at milepost 29.6 at 3 p.m. Saturday, when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve and struck the concrete center median barrier, dislodging it into the westbound lane.
A 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling westbound and struck the barrier. The truck subsequently hit a semitruck and trailer driven westbound.
Idaho State Police say a fourth vehicle — a 2013 Ford Flex — also received damage from crash debris.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
I-90 was reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately five hours after the crash.
The incident is under investigation.
___
Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com