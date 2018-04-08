COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a four-vehicle accident, which included a semitruck loaded with apples, on an Idaho interstate resulted in injuries.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports the semitruck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at milepost 29.6 at 3 p.m. Saturday, when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve and struck the concrete center median barrier, dislodging it into the westbound lane.

A 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling westbound and struck the barrier. The truck subsequently hit a semitruck and trailer driven westbound.

Idaho State Police say a fourth vehicle — a 2013 Ford Flex — also received damage from crash debris.

I-90 was reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately five hours after the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

