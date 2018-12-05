LIMA, Peru (AP) — The international police agency INTERPOL has rejected the Ecuadoran government’s request to issue an international call for the arrest of a former president who is being investigated for the alleged kidnapping of an opposition leader.

Ecuador’s Supreme Court said on Wednesday that INTERPOL refused to issue a red notice for Rafael Correa, who has been accused of ordering the 2012 kidnapping of political rival Fernando Balda. Correa denies the allegation and says it is part of a campaign by the current government to discredit him and destroy his leftist movement.

Correa was the president of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017 and currently lives in Belgium. He has been feuding with current President Lenin Moreno.