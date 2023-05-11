LONDON — On Christmas Day 1990, hikers found the body of a young woman hidden under a rug and wrapped in blankets in a park in the Netherlands, not far from the Belgian border.

The last weeks of her life were harrowing. She suffered physical abuse and likely died from exhaustion and starvation. She wore a red top and burgundy pants and was likely between 15 and 25 when she died. What was her name?

It is a baffling question that Interpol is aiming to answer through its new campaign, Operation Identify Me.

The goal of the campaign, which began Wednesday, is to identify 22 women the authorities believe were killed. Their bodies were found in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, and their cases have remained unsolved for years, some even for decades, despite extensive investigations.

These 22 cases are the ones that “investigators in each country felt the public could help on, meaning that they had the best chances of benefiting from a public appeal,” a spokesperson for Interpol said.

Details from each “black notice,” which are alerts issued to police worldwide seeking information about unidentified bodies, have been released to the public for the first time on Interpol’s website. The notices include various types of victim information, facial reconstruction images and pictures of certain identifiers like tattoos, jewelry and clothing. They are described with case names that read like the titles of mystery novels: “The woman on the boat,” “The woman with the flower skirt,” “The woman with the bracelet.”

Susan Hitchin, the coordinator of Interpol’s DNA unit, said Wednesday that the idea for the initiative was brought to Interpol by authorities in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. The organization has 195 member countries, and it tries to help police in the different locations work together.

“They were looking to see what they could do to solve some of their cold cases for unidentified human remains,” she said. “They looked at all the cases that they had amongst themselves” and came to the conclusion that the women had died because of acts of violence.

The circumstances in which the women were found vary, with the oldest case dating back nearly 47 years and the most recent from 2019. Some cases have more details than others, and a cause of death is not always known. Sometimes investigators are also able to determine if the victim had moved around or come from other regions in Europe.

“We’ve got to remember that these victims, these women, they’ve become victims twice,” Hitchin said. “They’ve been murdered and then also their identity has been taken from them.”

While these cases are now before the public, perhaps with more eyes on them than ever before, obstacles still remain to getting them solved.

“The success rate in solving cold cases can vary significantly depending on various factors, such as the nature of the case and available evidence,” Hitchin said. “It is difficult to provide an exact success rate as the reporting mechanisms can vary between different jurisdictions and time periods.”

Hitchin said that in recent years advancements in forensic technology have helped solve some cases and that increased public awareness, media coverage and the use of social media have all played roles in generating new leads.

She is adamant that even a small piece of information can break open a case. “It doesn’t take much,” she said. “You know, we just need that one person to come forward with the memory or knowing that their neighbor has disappeared, their friend, you know, their work colleague.”

Eugene McLaughlin, a professor of criminology at City, University of London, said it was very difficult to know how successful Operation Identify Me would be as a memory-raising exercise.

“Many of these deaths are historic and apart from their families, the victims will have been forgotten,” he said. “And of course, there are people who have a vested interest in ensuring that there is no breakthrough in these cold cases.”

McLaughlin said the killers likely viewed the women as “disposable” and treated them with contempt.

“The killers probably knew that it was likely that no one would notice that these women had disappeared,” he said. “Most likely at the time of their death, they were not deemed to be newsworthy victims. These women were just added to the long list of unsolved crimes.”