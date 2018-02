DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A famed Iowa bald eagle watched worldwide on the internet has laid its first egg of the year.

The eagle named Mom Decorah laid the egg a little before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, as seen on the Raptor Resource Project eagle webcam .

The nonprofit organization says it’s the 30th egg the eagle has dropped at a nest near the Decorah Trout Hatchery in northeast Iowa.