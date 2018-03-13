AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio-based International Soap Box Derby has announced that it will expand into China.
The Akron nonprofit organization says it’s signed an agreement with International Resource Development Inc. of Bath Township to introduce Soap Box Derby programs into China.
Derby President and CEO Mark Gerberich says international expansion is a big part of the nonprofit’s future.
Another partnership to bring derby programming to Australia was announced last fall.
The All-American Racing Program began in 1934 with the first All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship race held in Dayton. It later moved to Akron, where hundreds of kids from around the world now compete annually.
The 81st FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby is set for July 15-21 in Akron.