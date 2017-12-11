ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An international panel is asking businesses and property owners along Lake Ontario to complete an online survey about flood damage from record water levels this spring and summer.

The International Joint Commission says the survey takes about 10 to 25 minutes. The deadline to take it is Dec. 31.

The joint U.S.-Canadian panel says the survey gathers information on the extent of flooding, erosion, damage to shoreline structures and damage to homes and businesses.

Some elected officials in New York blame the commission’s Plan 2014 for the flooding. The plan adopted last year sets guidelines for regulating water levels in the lake and St. Lawrence River.

The commission says record rainfall caused the flooding.