Nation & World International chemical weapons watchdog says a fact-finding team is preparing to deploy to Syria “shortly” Originally published April 10, 2018 at 8:26 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIRUT (AP) — International chemical weapons watchdog says a fact-finding team is preparing to deploy to Syria “shortly” The Associated Press Next StoryMan charged in death for rural northeast Kansas woman Previous StoryLawmakers send Nebraska job-licensing bill to final vote