OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the International Bluegrass Music Center is set to open this fall.

Chris Joslin, the center’s executive director, told the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau that a three-day celebration featuring live music will mark the event on Oct. 18-20.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Joslin said the $15.3 million center will be open for tours during the event, which is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Owensboro.

The bluegrass center is a joint venture of the city and the International Bluegrass Music Museum board. Plans for the new center include a larger space for the museum, a recording studio, a concert hall and outdoor festival seating.

___

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com