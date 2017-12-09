SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City-based health system has agreed to pay $1 million to the federal government to settle allegations that a former medical assistant illegally diverted thousands of painkillers and other pills for personal use by herself and family members.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah alleged that lax oversight by Intermountain Healthcare allowed the diversion which company spokesman Daron Crowley attributed to a sophisticated scheme that was isolated to the company’s North Ogden clinic.

The civil settlement announced Friday allows Intermountain to resolve the case without acknowledging liability.

Crowley says Intermountain cooperated fully with authorities and that the employee was terminated and criminally prosecuted.

Officials say the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which involved hundreds of prescriptions and approximately 58,000 pills.