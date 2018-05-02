DETROIT (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Detroit will be staying in that position unless President Donald Trump picks a replacement.
The U.S. District Court announced Wednesday that its federal judges had voted to appoint Matthew Schneider as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Schneider was named interim U.S. attorney by the Justice Department in January, but his temporary appointment was set to expire on Friday.
Court officials say Schneider now will lead the federal prosecutor’s office until the Senate confirms a presidential nominee.
Schneider was an assistant U.S. attorney for eight years before he joined the Michigan attorney general’s office in 2011. He served as chief deputy attorney general under Bill Schuette.
