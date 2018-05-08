ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An interim memorial for the 49 people killed at a gay nightclub in Florida is opening to the public.
The onePULSE Foundation says that the temporary memorial will open at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the site of Pulse nightclub, which has remained closed since the June 2016 shooting.
The club’s sign was improved, and a new fence was placed around the nightclub’s perimeter. Planning and designing continues for the permanent memorial.
The Orlando nightclub was attacked by gunman Omar Mateen in June 2016. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during a three-hour standoff at the nightclub before he was killed in a shootout with police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do