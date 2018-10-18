PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The estate of an Intel contractor is suing the company, alleging its negligence resulted in him being crushed to death inside a manufacturing tool last year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court Wednesday by the contractor’s mother and daughter. It seeks $995,000, plus unspecified medical and burial services from Intel and an Intel employee.

Jay Elwell died July 12, 2017.

He worked for an Intel contractor, Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., and was performing scheduled maintenance at the company’s Ronler Acres campus.

A Hillsboro police report says Elwell went inside the machine to fix it and when his colleague pressed controls a tray rotated wrong, crushing Elwell.

Investigators reached no conclusion on why the tray rotated in the wrong direction.

Intel declined comment on the lawsuit.

