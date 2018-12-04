KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban targeted a police checkpoint in the western Herat province, setting off a battle in which a policeman and three civilians were killed, according to a provincial official in Herat.
Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said six of the attackers were also killed in the battle late Tuesday.
The Taliban effectively control nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.
In the eastern Nangarhar province, meanwhile, the director of a local TV station was kidnapped.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
Attahullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, said the TV director, known as Engineer Zelmia, was kidnapped late Tuesday. Zelmia’s driver was shot and killed.
No one immediately claimed the abduction, but the Taliban and the Islamic State group are both active in Nangarhar.
In the eastern Paktika province, a suspected U.S. drone strike killed a local government employee believed to have links to insurgents, said Shah Mohammad Aryan, spokesman for the provincial police chief. He said the strike late Tuesday took place in an area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Sharan, where insurgents have been known to stage rocket attacks on the city.