CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Amid growing concerns about higher health insurance premiums next year, the New Hampshire Insurance Department also is taking a look back at past trends.

State law requires the department to hold an annual public hearing on health insurance premium rates and factors that affect them. This year’s hearing is set for Friday at the University of New Hampshire School of Law in Concord.

A preliminary report on data collected in 2016 shows that the uninsured rate in New Hampshire decreased from 10.7 percent in 2013, before the Affordable Care Act, to 8.6 percent in 2016. Last year, the individual market and large group markets saw average premium increases of 4 to 6 percent, while premiums in the small group market were slightly lower than they were in 2015.