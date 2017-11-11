CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A cost-comparison website created by the New Hampshire Insurance Department now includes new features to help businesses purchase health insurance for their workers.

The site, NH HealthCost, uses claims data collected from insurers to show estimated costs on more than 100 medical services and dozens of dental procedures. A new section launched this week for employers is aimed at helping them evaluate insurance companies and educate their employees.

Among other features, the site now includes a downloadable toolkit businesses can share with employees to explain key terms and a manual to allow employers to see how their current health plan compares to others in the state.