DENVER (AP) — Federal inspectors found a critical violation of animal welfare by a medical research center in Denver in its treatment of guinea pigs.
The Denver Post reports the federal Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service conducted a routine examination of the National Jewish Health lab earlier this year, finding issues with a study involving exposure to cigarette smoke.
According to the April inspection report, a group of guinea pigs had been exposed to cigarette smoke for five hours a day for six days, resulting in one animal being euthanized. The study intended for the animals to be exposed to smoke for a few hours a day for five days a week.
National Jewish Health spokesman Adam Dormuth says the institution has taken steps to fix the issues cited in the report.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com