ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General is scheduled to brief county officials on its four-year work plan.
Inspector General Edward Blansitt will discuss the plan on Thursday before the county council’s audit committee.
The plan selects a number of specific departments and programs for review each fiscal year. It also sets priority review areas.
After that, the committee will hold a follow-up discussion with Blansitt and other office representatives about a September meeting regarding best practices and staffing levels.
