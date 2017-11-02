OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An inspection of the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System says the facility suffered from the lack of stable, permanent leadership and basic elements of patient safety programs were not been consistently completed.

A report released Thursday details the health care inspection by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General that was requested by Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. The inspection evaluated clinical, supervisory, staffing and administrative practices at the facility.

Among other things, the report says the lack of a stable, permanent system director contributed to a weak organizational environment at the facility that serves veterans in 48 counties in Oklahoma and two in north-central Texas and includes the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. It also noted unauthorized use of the system’s computerized patient record system.