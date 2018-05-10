CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Parents of students at a North Carolina high school are expressing concerns after a health inspection turned up smelly bathrooms and insects in the girls’ locker room.

WJZY in Charlotte reports the findings from the N.C. Department of Public Health on Olympic High School in Charlotte cited a “pungent” smell in bathrooms and roaches and bugs in the girls’ locker room. The report also suggested there are dead animals underneath mobile classrooms, and it called the learning environment “less than ideal.”

The school received a 79.5 grade from the inspection, a score that rates a “C” from the department.

A statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said officials are always concerned about the safety and health of students at all of its schools.