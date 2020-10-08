About 35 years ago in New Orleans, a young lawyer for Shell Oil Co. received an opportunity that should have been a triumph: a prestigious transfer to the main office in Houston, and a significant raise. On paper, the promotion was a stroke of good fortune for the father of six. In reality, it was devastating. He broke the news to his wife in the driveway of their home. “This is awful,” he told her. “A move to Houston means life for our family will never be the same.”

The family’s life in Louisiana revolved around an unusually tight-knit young Christian community. Members worshipped and socialized together for several hours every Sunday. They often shared the same houses, or the same neighborhoods. Some consulted leaders on everything from their household budget to whom they should marry.

For about three months, Mike Coney gutted it out, commuting between Texas and Louisiana. Then he quit the job. “Our life was in a covenant community in New Orleans,” he reflected much later in a magazine published by the community, which would later become known as the People of Praise. “For the sake of our children and ourselves, we needed committed relationships with other Christians who were serious about their faith.”

The Coney family’s eldest daughter, Amy, spent formative years of her childhood embedded in that intense faith community in Louisiana. She later attended law school in South Bend, Indiana, the group’s national hub. She married a man named Jesse Barrett who had himself been raised in South Bend’s People of Praise community, and settled there to raise her family. And now, Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated to become the country’s next Supreme Court justice.

Barrett, who has described herself as a faithful Catholic, does not appear to have ever spoken publicly about the religious community that has played a significant role in her life. But her nomination to the Supreme Court after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has vaulted the People of Praise, which has just 1,650 adult members, into the media spotlight. Along with the attention has come scrutiny of the group’s conservative beliefs and practices; it has been falsely credited with inspiring Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The People of Praise is a small, especially insular religious group with an unlikely amalgam of influences. Most of the group’s members are Catholic, and yet its worship practices draw on the ecstatic traditions of charismatic Christianity, including speaking in tongues. The group’s close-knit style arose out of the 1960s when hippie ideals — that living in deep community with others was superior to being alone — entered Catholic life. It also has an intellectual bent from its origins in academic communities like the University of Notre Dame, where Barrett has taught for 18 years.

The group’s beliefs — including a strict view of human sexuality that embraces traditional gender norms and rejects openly gay men and women — are in line with other conservative faith traditions. What is notable about the group, according to documents and interviews with former members, is that even in the context of devout faith communities, members of the People of Praise are deeply embedded in one another’s lives.

A number of current members of the group did not respond to requests for interviews or declined to speak, citing concerns about privacy. Barrett and members of her family did not respond to requests for an interview. Since those who did agree to interviews had left the community, their perspectives were more likely to be negative.

Sean Connolly, a spokesperson for the group, said in a statement: “As an ecumenical community, we strive to be one of those rare places in 21st-century life where men and women with a wide variety of political and religious views can live together in harmony. We are a Christian community, not a political group.”

For many, like Mike Coney, the communal life offered by the People of Praise was so rich that being without it seemed unimaginable. For others, though, the degree of commitment could feel overly intrusive and controlling.

“The community is more important than anything else in your life,” said Ailish Byrne, whose parents were heavily involved in the South Bend community in the 1970s and ’80s; she opted not to join the community as a young adult. “It’s a whole different level than being a member of a church.”

Spiritual Fervor

The People of Praise is part of a broader movement that began with a bolt from God.

In Pittsburgh in 1967, a few Catholic academics at Duquesne University had a profound experience they described as an encounter with the Holy Spirit. They went on to lead a small student conference that culminated in several dozen attendees having similar experiences, including praying in tongues. The spiritual fervor quickly spread from Duquesne to the University of Notre Dame, the University of Michigan and beyond.

The movement attracted “university trained ‘intellectual types,’” as Kevin and Dorothy Ranaghan, founding members of the People of Praise, put it in a 1969 book. The Catholic hierarchy viewed the movement, known as Catholic charismatic renewal, warily at the beginning. But by 1975, Pope Paul VI welcomed the movement to the Vatican, presiding over a “charismatic Mass” at St. Peter’s Basilica attended by more than 10,000 people.

The Catholic charismatic renewal stood out not just because of its unusual style, but because of the fervor of its followers. Early on, some devotees decided they wanted to do more than pray together. They wanted to share their lives. Out of this impulse came multiple “covenant communities” like the People of Praise, founded in 1971, whose members go through a yearslong discernment process of living in the community and figuring out if it is right for them. If it is, they sign an intention to stay with the group for the rest of their lives.

Belonging to the People of Praise, which has communities in 22 cities, most in the United States, is a significant commitment. Members are asked to donate at least 5% of their gross income to the community. Since the People of Praise is not a church, members attend services at their chosen congregations on Sunday mornings followed by a private People of Praise worship service in the afternoon. Members agree to submit to the leadership of a spiritual director and sign a 181-word “covenant” that they frequently recite together. “We will serve one another and the community as a whole in all needs: spiritual, material, financial,” it reads in part.

Counselors and Burdens

Group members are heavily involved in one another’s lives, both spiritually and practically, former members say. “You’d go to the doctor or the car mechanic, you’d go to all People of Praise people,” said Arthur Wang, a doctor in Indiana who joined the group in 1988. “You have a group of instant friends, instant relationships, instant family.” Members often marry each other, and they attend one another’s weddings.

Men and unmarried women are each assigned to individual counselors, an older member of the same gender, whom they consult about spiritual and practical matters. Some former members say those counselors — male leaders are called “heads” — exerted notably granular influence, attempting to control their dating lives and their household budgets. Married women are “headed” by their husbands.

The People of Praise declined to confirm Barrett’s membership. But a photocopy of an undated membership directory obtained by The New York Times includes Barrett, her husband, Jesse, and five of their now seven children. Amy Barrett is also listed in the directory as a “handmaid” for one of the group’s geographical divisions in South Bend.

Until recently, the group used the term “handmaids” to refer to female leaders, inspired by a biblical reference to Mary, the mother of Jesus, as “the handmaid of the Lord.” They shifted to “women leader” when the popular TV adaptation of the book “The Handmaid’s Tale” gave the term a sinister cast.

Conservative Gender Roles

The group’s mutual commitments may be unusually demanding, but much of its theology would be familiar to conservative Catholics and other Christians. Group members affirm the Nicene Creed, a Christian statement of belief recited weekly in Catholic and many Protestant churches.

The central weekly event in South Bend is a Sunday afternoon prayer gathering, which former members and written accounts portray as joyful, sprawling afternoons involving music, preaching and prayer. Community members are welcomed to come to the front of the room to share updates from their lives and messages from the Holy Spirit.

The group espouses conservative views on gender and sexuality, placing a strong emphasis on differences between the sexes. The group is almost entirely run by men in part because it “communicates to all men their shared responsibility for the life of the community,” ensuring men do not leave family and community matters to women, according to a 2009 document obtained by the Times titled “Men and Women in the People of Praise.”

Citing the New Testament, the document affirms that men and women share a “fundamental equality as bearers of God’s image.” It states that women in the community pursue careers in a variety of professional spheres, and condemns “unjust forms of discrimination against women.” But it also emphasizes that men and women are designed by God for different roles.