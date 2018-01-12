GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A coroner’s inquest has been scheduled in the case of a 25-year-old man fatally shot by Great Falls police.
The Great Falls Tribune reports Thomas Jordan Addison was shot and killed on Sept. 11.
Officers had responded to a report of a burglary when they encountered Addison.
Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said on Thursday that an inquest into his death has been scheduled for Jan. 22 at the Great Falls municipal court chambers.
Police say Addison brandished a weapon toward officers Tad Kimmet and Adam Stergionis as they were pursuing him.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Officials have not disclosed what type of weapon Addison had.
___
Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com