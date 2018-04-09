CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Comedian John Cleese and former CBS news anchor Dan Rather are among the speakers to be featured at the seventh annual Tom Tom Founders Festival this week.

The festival includes more than 200 events, ranging from public policy discussions to local food sampling to open-air block parties.

The weeklong festival began Monday and is scheduled to run through Sunday in Charlottesville.

Cleese will moderate a discussion on the nature of consciousness and the mind-body relationship and will also perform a solo show. Rather will discuss his career as a journalist and this moment in our national identity.

The festival is sponsored by the Tom Tom Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates entrepreneurship, culture and innovation in small cities. The event is held each April in conjunction with Thomas Jefferson’s birthday.