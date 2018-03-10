JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three inmates testified in federal court Friday that a Mississippi state prison has unsanitary conditions, is inadequately staffed, and provides insufficient health care.

In its federal suit against the state of Mississippi, the American Civil Liberties Union and Southern Poverty Law Center argue that the state has been aware of East Mississippi Correctional Facility’s unconstitutionally abusive conditions. The state’s defense attorneys argue that the prison conditions are acceptable and some of the prison’s ailments can be attributed to inmates’ self-sabotage.

The prison, located near Meridian, is privately operated under contract by Utah-based Management and Training Corp.

Attorneys have said the trial could take up to six weeks. It’s scheduled to resume Monday.