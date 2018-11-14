SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A transcript from the recent execution of a South Dakota inmate shows his last words were: “Is it supposed to feel like that?”

Corrections officials released a transcript Tuesday from the Oct. 29 execution of Rodney Berget, who was sentenced to death for killing corrections officer Ronald “R.J.” Johnson during a 2011 prison escape attempt.

The transcript shows Berget’s asked, “Is it supposed to feel like that?” He then groaned and said “ah” before he began breathing heavily.

The 56-year-old Berget was pronounced dead 12 minutes after the lethal injection of barbiturate pentobarbital began.

Attorneys for Berget weren’t immediately available to comment Wednesday.

Berget’s execution was the state’s fourth since reinstituting the death penalty in 1979. The transcript also shows he’d earlier thanked people who supported him.