There’s no question that Shane Goldsby assaulted and killed Robert Munger inside the Airway Heights Correctional Center.

The question is, why was Goldsby — the older brother of one of Munger’s victims — assigned to live with him in the same prison cell?

Munger, a 70-year-old Kelso man convicted of child rape, died after Goldbsy hit “Munger in the face and head area about 14 times, (stomped) on his head at least four times and (kicked) a couple more times before walking away and being taken into custody by Airway Heights Corrections Guards,” according to court documents obtained by KHQ News in Spokane .

Munger was convicted on multiple child sex abuse charges in 2019. He was sentenced to a minimum of 43 years in prison.

Munger’s seven charges were handled in separate trials because they involved multiple victims. He had no prior criminal history, Cowlitz County prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said at the time of his last conviction.

Sex offenders are considered targeted in state prisons nationwide and are killed in prison at disproportionate rates.

Advertising

Goldsby, his mother (also the mother of the child reportedly victimized by Munger), and an anonymous tipster said Munger raped Goldsby’s little sister, who is still a minor.

Goldsby, who previously lived in Longview, is currently in the Spokane County Jail and faces a new charge: premeditated murder. He was “in shock” when he realized his cellmate was Munger.

“I was like, ‘What the f—-?'” Goldsby said. “This stuff doesn’t happen. You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times.”

However, Goldsby claims luck was not on his side because he never wanted to kill Munger. In fact, he believes he was put in an impossible position by being assigned to the same cell as Munger.

Goldsby was the first to admit his criminal history. He was arrested in 2017 for stealing a Kelso Police patrol car, taking law enforcement on a lengthy pursuit, then hitting a Washington State Patrol vehicle, injuring a trooper inside. (He was sentenced to more than five years in prison in that case.) He also claimed he’s been in more than 20 altercations with correctional officers during his time in prison.

Goldsby said the violent incidents resulted in him being transferred multiple times to different correctional centers, including Shelton, Walla Walla and Clallam Bay.

Advertising

Then, “out of the blue,” Goldsby said, he was transferred to Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“I was questioning things on what was going on, ‘Why is all this going on?’ But like I said, I gave my life to God in 2019. I quit gangbanging. I was doing good,” he said.

It’s still unclear why Goldsby was transferred to the same prison cell as Munger at Airway Heights Correctional Center.

“You put me in the same cell as this dude,” Goldsby said. “I feel set up. I’m the victim.”

Goldsby said he tried holding his composure, but was pushed over the edge by Munger.

“He kept … giving me details about what happened and what he did. About the photos and videos of him doing this stuff, and it was building up,” Goldsby said.

Advertising

Goldsby also claims he tried at least twice to alert Airway Heights prison staff of his situation.

“When I showed up in that unit, I walked out of that pod, went to an office and said, ‘Hey, I need a new cellie.’ And the correctional officers in that office was like, ‘What? No. We didn’t call you.’ … Then I went back to my cell. We got something in there called a button. You hit it if something’s going on. So, I hit that button too and nobody came on that mic at all. So, in my head, I’m not in my head at this point and time. I’m completely feeling like this is what they wanted to happen,” he said.

Reached for comment, Janelle Guthrie, a communications director with the Washington Department of Corrections, said, “The Airway Heights Corrections Center is conducting its own administrative investigation into this situation and is cooperating with law enforcement and the courts on the criminal matter.”

Washington DOC guidelines state, “An individual may be assigned to Ad Seg (administrative segregation) when the individual: poses a significant risk to the safety and security of employees, contract staff, volunteers, and/or other individuals.”

“The purpose of Administrative Segregation (Ad Seg) is to temporarily remove an incarcerated individual from the general population until a timely and informed decision can be made about appropriate housing based on behavior,” the Administrative Segregation policy states.

“The Department will ensure that offenders are assessed for separatee and facility prohibition issues to ensure staff and offender safety and facility safety. The Department will attempt to place offenders in general population settings, consistent with good management practices and all applicable policies and procedures. Separatee is defined as administrative separation of offenders who may be aggressors, victims of aggressors, or a threat to the orderly operation of a facility,” the Separatee and Facility Prohibition Management policy states.

Sponsored

The policy also states specific DOC employees are in charge of managing the separtee/protection issues for each facility.

“They put me in a position that I shouldn’t even be in. This shouldn’t have happened, at all. You’re talking about this dude, who did some sick twisted things to my little sis. My family. My blood. My life. And you want to put me face-to-face with this dude?” Goldsby said.

Goldsby now faces one count of first-degree murder. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court documents.

“To my little sis, I say I love you [name redacted] so much. And I apologize about what I did,” Goldsby said. “And I hope I don’t get life. I hope I see you again. I hope to God that I see you again. I hope to God that if I don’t see you again, then you know why I did what I did. That I love you and I always will. And that I apologize that I made that choice. Just keep that head up. I love you. I always will. Get a hold of me someday.”

This story contains reporting by KHQ News in Spokane and The Daily News.

©2020 The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Visit The Daily News, Longview, Wash. at www.tdn.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.