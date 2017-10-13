HUGO, Okla. (AP) — A law enforcement official says inmates who briefly escaped a county jail in southeastern Oklahoma to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana could face additional charges.
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park tells The Oklahoman that inmates Rakeem Lennox and Harley Davidson waited for jail staff to leave their area Wednesday before entering the booking room to steal a door key to the laundry room.
Park says the pair then fled. The men returned on foot to the jail just after midnight.
The sheriff says both men were arrested for drug possession.
___
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com