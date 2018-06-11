LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police chief’s office was flooded with raw sewage when authorities say inmates held at police headquarters flushed jumpsuits, bedding and other materials down the toilets.

Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay tells news outlets the June 5 wastewater overflow has = been cleaned up but other repairs must be made before Chief Steve Conrad’s office is habitable.

The flooding was revealed during a Metro Council budget hearing about the condition of city facilities on Monday.

Jail officials say around 35 minimum security prisoners were held in the 1950s-era jail above police headquarters, as the main jail is overcrowded. Those inmates have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.

The jail at police headquarters was closed a decade ago because it didn’t meet safety standards.