HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Almeida and Benjamin Pada are both inmates at Halawa Correctional Facility in Honolulu County. They work as medical aides in the prison infirmary, doing mostly janitorial work but also helping care for inmates who are older and frail.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports there are sometimes up to five medical aides working in the Halawa infirmary, but at the moment, Almeida and Pada are the only two.

The two dress the older inmates, comb their hair, help them out of bed and into chairs. It is work that requires physical strength and mental toughness. It also requires compassion.

Almeida is serving more than a 12-year sentence for criminal property damage and reckless endangerment stemming from a high-speed car chase with police in 2007. Pada was sentenced to 15 years for a robbery in 2009.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com