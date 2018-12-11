PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The family of an Oregon woman who died from complications of the flu while in prison has sued the state, claiming she would likely be alive if prison officials had given her a flu shot.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the family of 53-year-old Tina Ferri filed the $7.5 million lawsuit Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.
Ferri died in mid-January during a flu outbreak at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville.
The lawsuit says officials bought 519 flu shots for a prison population of 1,645 inmates.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Justices won't hear states' appeal over Planned Parenthood
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- Dog that waited weeks in ruins of California wildfire is reunited with owner WATCH
- Need a transplant? First you'll need to prove you can afford it
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Attorney Michael Fuller says the prison appeared to only use about 300 of the shots, which seemed to be mostly administered after symptoms started appearing.
State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jennifer Black declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com