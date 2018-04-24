Share story

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say they are treating the death of a California state prison inmate as a homicide.

They said Tuesday that 33-year-old Jack Davis was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday at California State Prison, Corcoran.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Davis began serving a 20-year sentence from Los Angeles County in November for causing traumatic injury. It was his second felony, doubling his sentence.

The prison 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Fresno houses about 3,200 men.

