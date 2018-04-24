CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say they are treating the death of a California state prison inmate as a homicide.
They said Tuesday that 33-year-old Jack Davis was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday at California State Prison, Corcoran.
Investigators have not identified a suspect.
Davis began serving a 20-year sentence from Los Angeles County in November for causing traumatic injury. It was his second felony, doubling his sentence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
The prison 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Fresno houses about 3,200 men.