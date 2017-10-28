ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska attorney has filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Public Safety and the court system in an attempt to end the practice of shackling defendants together in court.

KTUU-TV reports that Anchorage defense attorney Ember Tilton filed the lawsuit this week on behalf of state inmates Jason McAnulty and Toby Spece after their requests to be unshackled during summer court appearances were denied by judges.

The suit calls for the practice to stop, and that a judge should decide on case-by-case basis if a defendant poses a safety risk.

Tilton says the state has created an unfair system where defendants who can afford bail are allowed to be unshackled in court.

Department officials declined the news station’s request for comment.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com