YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have been captured after escaping a correctional facility in Mississippi this week.
Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department officials told WAPT-TV on Saturday that Richard Johnson Jr. was arrested first and Reginald Luckett was captured several hours later at his father’s house. Both inmates escaped the Yazoo County Regional Facility on Thursday.
Investigators believe both men escaped through a fence.
Luckett was in jail on burglary charges, and Johnson was about to be indicted on a murder charge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Court records show Luckett was convicted in 2008 for a jail escape with another inmate the previous year. He escaped the Yazoo County jail in 2007 and pleaded guilty to that charge a little more than a year later.