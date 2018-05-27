NEW YORK (AP) — A man serving an eight-year prison had something to say to the judge who sentenced him — check out my new song!
The Daily News reports John Star wrote to Judge I. Leo Glasser in a letter filed last week to tell him about a music single, “African Girl.”
Star, who is serving an eight-year sentence in Pennsylvania after admitting to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud in 2015, recorded the song a few years ago over the phone.
A music producer told the News he got the recording from a friend and built a song around it.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
Glasser is a federal judge in Brooklyn.
When asked by the News if he would listen to the song, he said, “I might,” and declined further comment.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com