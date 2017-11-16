SYLVANIA, Ala. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a work release detail in Alabama has been found.

News outlets report the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Christopher Daniel Jones, of Rainsville, was found on a road in the Sylvania area around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Jimmy Harris said Jones had walked away from his work release detail at F.G. Lumber Inc. in the Sylvania area around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones had been working there since Nov. 3.

Jones was previously charged with receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court. New charges are pending.

He’s being held at the DeKalb Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.