JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate who fled a Mississippi work crew earlier this week is back in custody.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 37-year-old Kevin G. Rush was arrested Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and is being held in the county jail. He faces an escape charge and authorities say more charges are likely.
Rush had been sought since Wednesday after he fled his work crew in Macon.
Rush had been assigned to the Noxubee County Community Work Center. He is serving 10 years for residential and vehicle burglaries in Lowndes County.
