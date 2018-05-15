HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate has insisted he wasn’t involved in a San Antonio killing more than 14 years ago that sent him to death row.

Juan Castillo faces lethal injection Wednesday evening for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in a robbery plot.

Castillo would be the 11th convicted killer put to death this year in the U.S. and the sixth in Texas.

His appeals lawyers have contended no physical evidence tied him to the 2003 slaying of Tommy Garcia Jr. and argued in appeals that trial testimony from witnesses who said Castillo talked about committing the crime was false or misleading.

Testimony showed Castillo’s girlfriend offered Garcia drugs and sex if he’d take her in his car to a San Antonio lovers’ lane. Once they were parked, testimony showed Castillo demanded Garcia’s money. Garcia refused and was shot.