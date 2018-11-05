PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former inmate is suing staff of the Oregon Department of Corrections, alleging they failed to protect him from a convicted sex offender.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the former inmate, who says he was sexually assaulted repeatedly by the convicted sex offender placed in a cell with him, is seeking $5 million in damages in a civil rights lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
He claims Gianfranco Coraquillo should never have been put in the same holding cell with him at the medium-security Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem.
Court records show Coraquillo was convicted in 2011 of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse for a 2010 offense involving a 10-year-old girl.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- NBC, Fox and Facebook stop running Trump caravan ad criticized as racist
- Saudis call for Amazon boycott over anger at Washington Post
- At Trump rallies, women see a hero protecting a way of life
- Did you vote? Now anyone can know
- Iowa winner claims huge Powerball jackpot VIEW
He’s not due for release from prison until January 2023.
Corrections Department spokeswoman Jennifer Black declined comment, citing the pending lawsuit.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com