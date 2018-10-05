SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say one condemned inmate has killed another on California’s death row.
Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton says 30-year-old Jonathan Fajardo was stabbed Friday in the chest and neck with an inmate-made weapon in a recreational yard of the cell house that holds the bulk of condemned inmates at San Quentin State Prison.
She says 34-year-old Luis Rodriguez is considered the suspect. Investigators were trying to determine a motive.
Such slayings are common in prison but rare on death row, where the previous one was in 1997.
The victim was awaiting execution on two counts of murder in Los Angeles County in what was considered a hate crime. He also received seven life sentences.
The suspect is awaiting execution on two counts of murder in Los Angeles County, on top of a life sentence for another murder.