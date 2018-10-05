Share story

By
The Associated Press

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Officials say one condemned inmate has killed another on California’s death row.

Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton says 30-year-old Jonathan Fajardo was stabbed Friday in the chest and neck with an inmate-made weapon in a recreational yard of the cell house that holds the bulk of condemned inmates at San Quentin State Prison.

She says 34-year-old Luis Rodriguez is considered the suspect. Investigators were trying to determine a motive.

Such slayings are common in prison but rare on death row, where the previous one was in 1997.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The victim was awaiting execution on two counts of murder in Los Angeles County in what was considered a hate crime. He also received seven life sentences.

The suspect is awaiting execution on two counts of murder in Los Angeles County, on top of a life sentence for another murder.

The Associated Press