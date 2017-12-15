PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An inmate at a Maine courthouse suffered an apparent opioid overdose, but officers were able to revive her through the use of the overdose reversal drug naloxone.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Kayla Brooks started showing signs of an overdose Wednesday while she was being detained in a holding cell. The Portland Press Herald reports she had been brought to the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland after Brooks failed to make a court appearance.
Responding officers administered naloxone, which is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
Capt. Steve Butts Jr., an administrator at the county jail, says officials are not sure what type of drug Brooks used. He says she was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
