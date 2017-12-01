PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A state prison inmate has pleaded not guilty to killing another inmate who had walked away from a minimum security facility in Rapid City.
Thomas Lucero is charged with first-degree murder and an alternative second-degree murder count in the death of Moses Dubray. His body was found last January along state Highway 89 in southwestern South Dakota. The Rapid City Journal reports a death certificate says the 32-year-old Dubray died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Lucero was out on parole at the time Dubray was killed on or about Jan. 11 and turned himself in after a warrant was issued for a parole violation.
Lucero is also charged with aggravated assault against a person identified in the indictment as a confidential informant. The document says the informant testified before the grand jury.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com